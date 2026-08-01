  1. In Ukraine
  2. / Society

In Kyiv, from August 1, minibus fares increased to 25 hryvnias

15:26, 1 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
From August 1, the fare in minibuses increased to 25 hryvnias, carriers explained the reasons for the increase.
In Kyiv, from August 1, minibus fares increased to 25 hryvnias
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From August 1, in Kyiv, some private carriers raised the fare in minibuses. On certain routes, the price of a trip increased from 20 to 25 hryvnias. Carriers explain the tariff change by the rising cost of fuel and increased expenses for vehicle maintenance.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The corresponding announcement appeared, in particular, in minibus No. 498, which runs on the left bank of the capital between Petra Vershigory Street and Lisova metro station.

How much the fare costs now

On routes where the fare previously cost 20 hryvnias, from August 1 the tariff increased to 25 hryvnias.

Why carriers raised the fare

Carriers explain the tariff revision by the increased costs of ensuring the operation of transport.

According to them, the fare increase was caused by:

  • the rising cost of fuel;
  • increased prices for energy resources;
  • increased expenses for technical maintenance of vehicles.

These factors, as carriers note, became the basis for revising the tariffs.

What is known about the fare increase for transport in Kyiv

Recall that from July 15 in Kyiv, the cost of a single trip on municipal transport increased from 8 UAH to 30 UAH.

In addition, from August 1, a transfer QR ticket became available in the Kyiv Digital app and ticket terminals with unlimited transfers. With it, unlimited transfers between different types of city transport can be made within 90 minutes after the first validation.

It was also reported that private carriers in the capital planned to raise the fare in mid-July, but later decided to postpone the tariff revision until August 1.

At that time, carriers explained the need for the increase not only by rising fuel prices but also by the overall increase in transport maintenance costs. Among other reasons, they cited a shortage of drivers, a lack of mechanics and locksmiths for bus maintenance, as well as complications in the employee booking procedure.

According to carriers, due to the staff shortage, some buses did not go on routes daily because of a lack of drivers. In their opinion, the fare revision was intended to partially compensate for rising costs and help stabilize the operation of private minibus services in Kyiv.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

14:50, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]