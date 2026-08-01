In Kyiv, from August 1, minibus fares increased to 25 hryvnias

From August 1, the fare in minibuses increased to 25 hryvnias, carriers explained the reasons for the increase.

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From August 1, in Kyiv, some private carriers raised the fare in minibuses. On certain routes, the price of a trip increased from 20 to 25 hryvnias. Carriers explain the tariff change by the rising cost of fuel and increased expenses for vehicle maintenance.

The corresponding announcement appeared, in particular, in minibus No. 498, which runs on the left bank of the capital between Petra Vershigory Street and Lisova metro station.

How much the fare costs now

On routes where the fare previously cost 20 hryvnias, from August 1 the tariff increased to 25 hryvnias.

Why carriers raised the fare

Carriers explain the tariff revision by the increased costs of ensuring the operation of transport.

According to them, the fare increase was caused by:

the rising cost of fuel;

increased prices for energy resources;

increased expenses for technical maintenance of vehicles.

These factors, as carriers note, became the basis for revising the tariffs.

What is known about the fare increase for transport in Kyiv

Recall that from July 15 in Kyiv, the cost of a single trip on municipal transport increased from 8 UAH to 30 UAH.

In addition, from August 1, a transfer QR ticket became available in the Kyiv Digital app and ticket terminals with unlimited transfers. With it, unlimited transfers between different types of city transport can be made within 90 minutes after the first validation.

It was also reported that private carriers in the capital planned to raise the fare in mid-July, but later decided to postpone the tariff revision until August 1.

At that time, carriers explained the need for the increase not only by rising fuel prices but also by the overall increase in transport maintenance costs. Among other reasons, they cited a shortage of drivers, a lack of mechanics and locksmiths for bus maintenance, as well as complications in the employee booking procedure.

According to carriers, due to the staff shortage, some buses did not go on routes daily because of a lack of drivers. In their opinion, the fare revision was intended to partially compensate for rising costs and help stabilize the operation of private minibus services in Kyiv.

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