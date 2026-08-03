For what term is a temporary residence permit issued to foreigners in Ukraine

The Migration Service reminded for what term a temporary residence permit can be issued to foreigners and stateless persons in Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A temporary residence permit is issued for the period according to the submitted documents, but not more than one year, except for certain cases. This was reminded by the Migration Service.

Among them:

- To foreigners and stateless persons who have arrived in Ukraine for employment according to the law, the permit is issued for the period of work in Ukraine, which is indicated in the work permit.

- To foreigners and stateless persons who have arrived in Ukraine to participate in the implementation of international technical assistance projects, registered in the prescribed manner, the permit is issued for the duration of the implementation of the international technical assistance project, which is indicated in the project registration card.

- To foreigners and stateless persons who are founders and/or participants, and/or beneficial owners (controllers) of a legal entity registered in Ukraine, the permit is issued for two years.

- To foreigners and stateless persons who have arrived in Ukraine for study, the permit is issued for the period of study, which is determined by the educational institution’s order establishing the study periods for foreign students.

- To foreigners and stateless persons specified in part twenty of article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons," the permit is issued for three years.

- To foreigners and stateless persons specified in part twenty-four of article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons," the permit is issued for four years.

- To foreigners and stateless persons who have duly concluded a contract for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the National Guard of Ukraine, the permit is issued for the term of the military service contract and six months from the date of its termination (cancellation), except in cases of termination (cancellation) of the contract provided for in part nineteen of article 4 of this Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons."

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.