Spain closes maritime border: a floating barrier is being built near Ceuta to stop migrants

A 500-meter-long floating barrier is intended to strengthen the protection of Spain's maritime border and curb the flow of illegal migrants to Ceuta.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Spain has begun installing a floating barrier near the Tarajal border crossing in Ceuta to prevent illegal sea border crossings. This decision was made after a series of attempts by illegal migrants to reach the Spanish enclave by sea, reports Bild.

According to the Spanish government, the total length of the barrier will be 500 meters. The structure will protrude 30–70 centimeters above the water surface and reach about one meter underwater. For additional stability, it will be secured with buoys.

The barrier will include a special passage that can be used by Spanish police patrol boats.

The events in Ceuta have drawn the attention of the European Union. Several member states have called for strengthening the protection of the EU’s external borders due to increasing migration pressure.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that attempts at mass border breaches are an infringement on the sovereignty of the state. At the same time, the government emphasized that the arrival of migrants in Ceuta does not grant them the right to free movement within the Schengen Area.

All individuals attempting to leave the enclave by ferry or plane are checked by police officers.

Recall that Spain deployed military forces to Ceuta due to a sharp increase in the flow of illegal migrants. This decision was made after about 1,500 people illegally crossed the sea from Morocco to the North African enclave in the past week.

It was also reported that Italy decided to close its maritime and air borders with Spain and suspend the Schengen Agreement due to the escalation of the migration crisis in Ceuta.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced support for Spain amid the migration crisis in Ceuta and reported increased control at the French-Spanish border.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.