In Kyiv, truck traffic restricted due to heat: what drivers need to know

The police announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic in Kyiv due to rising air temperatures.

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Temporary restrictions on truck traffic have been introduced in Kyiv due to rising air temperatures.

According to the police, when the temperature reaches +28°C and above, trucks are prohibited from moving on city roads. The restrictions apply to vehicles with an actual weight of over 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

These measures have been implemented to preserve the road surface during the heat period.

Drivers are advised to wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas located in the road right-of-way strips, as well as near road service facilities.

Law enforcement will additionally inform about the cancellation of temporary restrictions.

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