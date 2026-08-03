NADS Approved Priority Areas for Professional Development for 2027

The lists were formed taking into account current challenges, the state's strategic tasks, Ukraine's European integration course, and the results of studying the professional training needs of public servants.

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The National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Affairs approved the priority areas for professional development for 2027.

The corresponding lists were approved by the NADS order dated July 22, 2026, No. 101-26. They were formed taking into account current challenges, the state’s strategic tasks, Ukraine’s European integration course, and the results of studying the professional training needs of public servants.

Among the key thematic areas are:

- European and Euro-Atlantic integration;

- recovery and development;

- integrity and corruption prevention;

- national resilience;

- accessibility;

- psychological support.

"In 2027, the list was also supplemented with new areas, in particular regarding the practical application of guiding instructions at the national and local levels, social cohesion and accessibility, the use of sustainable development finance tools, and sustainable financing.

We draw the attention of educational service providers: the approved areas must be taken into account when developing, updating, and approving professional development programs for 2027," added NADS.

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