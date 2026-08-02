Riding a Motorcycle Without a Helmet Can Be Costly: Drivers Reminded About Fines

Drivers were reminded about fines for riding without a helmet.

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The patrol police reminded two-wheeled vehicle drivers about the necessity to check the technical condition of motorcycles, carry documents, and use protective gear.

Law enforcement officers recommend checking the technical condition of the vehicle before the trip, carrying the necessary documents, and definitely using a motorcycle helmet.

"A helmet can save your life," emphasized the patrol police.

Drivers were also reminded to follow traffic rules, speed limits, avoid sharp maneuvers and dangerous overtaking, and to be attentive and visible to other road users.

There is a fine of 510 hryvnias for driving a motorcycle or carrying a passenger without a motorcycle helmet.

The police also drew attention to noise from motorcycles. During air raid alerts, the loud engine sound can sometimes resemble the sound of an enemy kamikaze drone, causing concern and panic among people.

Law enforcement officers urged drivers to be responsible and avoid creating unnecessary noise.

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