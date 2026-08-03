The State Service of Special Communications Expanded the List of Prohibited Software

206 new items added to the updated list.

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The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine announced that it has expanded the List of prohibited software and communication (network) equipment from 1,564 to 1,770 items.

"The updated list includes 206 new items such as software products from Diasoft LLC and companies of the Diasoft group, the Digital Q platform and the Q product line, as well as FLEXTERA products.

This further expansion of the List strengthens the state’s capabilities to detect and restrict the use of technological solutions from sanctioned manufacturers in the financial, banking, insurance, and corporate infrastructure," the statement reads.

The update was made based on the systematic work of the Department of State Control in the field of information protection and cybersecurity of the Administration of the State Service of Special Communications, processing current and new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine.

You can view the updated List at this link.

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