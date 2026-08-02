In Poltava region, a leak of a hazardous chemical substance occurred due to enemy shelling, photo

A leak of a hazardous chemical substance occurred in the Poltava region as a result of a Russian strike on critical infrastructure – State Emergency Service.

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As a result of a Russian attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Poltava region, a leak of a hazardous chemical substance occurred.

Chemical protection specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine promptly carried out work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Despite difficult conditions, rescuers sealed damaged containers and leak sites of the hazardous substance.

The specialists managed to completely eliminate the threat.

The State Emergency Service noted that this allowed safe continuation of work at the damaged facility.

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