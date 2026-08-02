Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece while extinguishing a fire near Athens — video

Greek services are conducting a search and rescue operation, trying to find the crew members.

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Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece on August 2 while assisting in extinguishing a large forest fire that destroyed over 100 houses northwest of Athens. At the same time, a new fire forced an evacuation on the popular tourist island of Kefalonia.

The helicopters collided during a firefighting operation in the Psata area of the Attica region west of Athens, the Greek fire service reported.

In a video posted on the Forecast Weather Greece page, two helicopters at a low altitude can be seen approaching each other and crossing flight paths. After that, the main rotor of the lower helicopter caught the lower part of the helicopter flying above it, causing it to fall and catch fire.

The second helicopter then dropped water and left the scene.

Government representatives reported that the crew of one of the helicopters was found and was safe, and ambulances were heading to the scene for evacuation.

Greek services are conducting a search and rescue operation, trying to find the crew members.

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