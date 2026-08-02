The subsidy can be taken away, and the money will have to be returned: The Pension Fund of Ukraine named the reasons

The Pension Fund of Ukraine named the mistakes for which the subsidy can be lost and the payments will have to be returned.

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The law of Ukraine provides for cases of deprivation of the right to receive a subsidy, as well as the obligation to return the received financial assistance to the state. This happens in cases when a person does not timely inform the Pension Fund about circumstances that affect the amount of the subsidy or the right to receive it. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

According to paragraph 90 of the Regulation on the procedure for granting housing subsidies, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 21.10.1995 No. 848 "On simplifying the procedure for providing subsidies to the population to reimburse expenses for payment of housing and communal services, purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid household furnace fuel" (as amended), subsidy recipients are obliged to notify authorized bodies within 30 days about the following circumstances:

— changes in the composition of household members registered in the residential premises;

— changes in the social status of household members;

— changes in the list of received housing and communal services, conditions of their provision;

— changes of the manager, provider of communal services;

— making a one-time purchase, acquisition or obtaining ownership rights to property worth more than 100 thousand hryvnias, as well as making payments for this amount (payments) arising from transactions that provide for the acquisition of property rights to real estate and/or vehicles (mechanisms) (except for inheritance and gifts); contributions to the authorized (composed) capital of a company, enterprise, organization; charitable activities (exclusively in the form of payment); provision of repayable/non-repayable financial assistance, loans;

— acquisition of ownership rights to vehicles (except mopeds and trailers), residential premises in a city or urban-type settlements;

— staying abroad of a person from the household or a family member of a person from the household for a total of more than 60 days;

— conducting operations to purchase non-cash and/or cash foreign currency, as well as bank metals for a total amount exceeding 50 thousand hryvnias.

If these grounds exist, the payment of the housing subsidy is stopped, and the excess amounts of the housing subsidy received must be returned to the account of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

In case of refusal to voluntarily return the amount of the overpaid housing subsidy, the issue of forced recovery of funds is resolved through the court.

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