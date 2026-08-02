  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

Does the court have the right to oblige the employer to complete the evaluation of a mobilized employee for the payment of a bonus — Supreme Court's answer

18:25, 2 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
SC: The plaintiff's demands to oblige the defendant to conduct the evaluation in a specific manner, remove the deputy general director from the process, and assign these functions to another person constitute direct interference in the internal economic activities.
Does the court have the right to oblige the employer to complete the evaluation of a mobilized employee for the payment of a bonus — Supreme Court's answer
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

If the internal acts of the enterprise (collective agreement, shareholder decisions) do not establish specific deadlines for completing the evaluation of individual goals for mobilized employees, and the process itself requires bilateral communication (discussion of results and signing the final evaluation), then the absence of a completed report, provided the employee has not contacted the employer, does not indicate a violation of labor rights. Courts should avoid unnecessary interference in the internal affairs of the company, which are resolved exclusively by decisions of its management bodies, in particular regarding the organization of the personnel evaluation process and the payment of incentive bonuses. This conclusion was made by the Supreme Court in the composition of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Panel of the Cassation Civil Court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

On March 4, 2026, the CCS SC considered in simplified proceedings a cassation appeal by an individual in a case against JSC "State Joint Stock Company "Chornomornaftogaz" regarding the obligation to perform certain actions.

To substantiate the rejected claims, the plaintiff referred to the fact that in March 2022 he was released from work due to conscription for military service during mobilization. The dispute arose over the non-payment of the annual bonus for 2021. The employer explained this by the incompletion of the procedure for evaluating individual goals and key results (OKRs), since the plaintiff did not undergo the stage of discussing the results with the functional manager and did not sign the final evaluation, as required by the shareholder’s decision dated 02.07.2022. The plaintiff considered the management’s inaction unlawful, claimed a conflict of interest of his manager, and asserted that he had the status of a whistleblower.

The court of first instance, whose conclusions were upheld by the appellate court, denied the claim. It motivated its decision by stating that the claims were premature and unproven, and satisfying the claim would lead to interference in the exclusive competence of the company’s management bodies regarding the appointment or removal of officials.

The Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts on the substance of the claims for the following reasons.

Issues of remuneration, including the establishment of bonus conditions and the evaluation of employees' professional qualities, fall within the independent competence of the enterprise.

According to amendments to the collective agreement, the evaluation process for mobilized employees is considered completed only after discussing the results with the employee and signing the final evaluation. Since the case materials did not contain evidence of the plaintiff contacting the employer to request such a discussion (including remotely), the fact of violation of his rights was not confirmed.

The plaintiff’s demands to oblige the defendant to conduct the evaluation in a specific manner, remove the deputy general director from the process, and assign these functions to another person constitute direct interference in internal economic activities.

The court established that the plaintiff did not prove acquiring the status of a whistleblower. Guarantees for the protection of whistleblowers' labor rights apply only if there is a connection between the corruption report and negative measures taken against them.

Such circumstances were not established in this case.

The SC found the calculation of the court fee by the court of first instance erroneous (the claim was divided into four separate ones, although it was one), but this is not grounds for overturning the decision on the merits.

More details and the text of the Supreme Court ruling dated March 4, 2026, in case No. 761/19090/24 (proceeding No. 61-8109sv25) can be found at this link.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]