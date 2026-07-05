  1. Video
  2. / In the World

Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During Holiday Show in New York – Video

09:24, 5 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Police suspect that the fire was caused by the launch of holiday fireworks.
Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During Holiday Show in New York – Video
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On the evening of July 4th, during Macy's Independence Day fireworks show on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, a fire broke out. According to the New York Times, there have been no reports of injuries.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Videos from the scene show several fire spots that appeared shortly after the start of the holiday show, around 9:00 PM.

A photographer from The New York Times captured at least four flames on the pedestrian walkway of the bridge in areas where fireworks were launched.

After the show ended, the fire was extinguished using a special water-absorbing machine.

According to police, the fire report was received at 9:32 PM. Law enforcement officials believe the fire "very likely" occurred due to the launch of holiday fireworks.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 10:00 PM.

Until 10:30 PM, the Brooklyn Bridge remained completely closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. All lanes were blocked by emergency service vehicles.

By around 11:00 PM, some special equipment left the scene, but police continued to restrict access to the bridge for some time.

Photo: AP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Resolution 821 canceled, but the Pension Fund has no payment mechanism: how to now recover pension debts

After certain provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 821 were declared unlawful and invalid, the government is seeking a new model for enforcing pension court decisions.

Military personnel will be restricted from access to gambling through registries: The government launches an automatic verification system

The government has introduced a mechanism to verify military personnel during participation in gambling, which will operate through the interaction of state registries and block access in case of data matches.

SBU Inspections and Card Blocking: When IDPs Can Actually Lose Their Pension

Pensioners with IDP status can simultaneously receive an old-age pension and living assistance, but only if they comply with the established income level.

ECHR awarded 4,500 EUR to a woman whose domestic violence case was investigated for over 10 years

The ECHR clarified the approach to assessing domestic violence by including the psychological aspect, particularly the victim's fear and suffering.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI Investigate Possible Involvement of ICU Leadership in State Treason

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case regarding possible financial abuses and state treason, within which the activities of the co-owners of the ICU investment group and the former head of the National Bank are being examined.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]