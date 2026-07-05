Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During Holiday Show in New York – Video

Police suspect that the fire was caused by the launch of holiday fireworks.

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On the evening of July 4th, during Macy's Independence Day fireworks show on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, a fire broke out. According to the New York Times, there have been no reports of injuries.

Videos from the scene show several fire spots that appeared shortly after the start of the holiday show, around 9:00 PM.

A photographer from The New York Times captured at least four flames on the pedestrian walkway of the bridge in areas where fireworks were launched.

After the show ended, the fire was extinguished using a special water-absorbing machine.

According to police, the fire report was received at 9:32 PM. Law enforcement officials believe the fire "very likely" occurred due to the launch of holiday fireworks.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 10:00 PM.

Until 10:30 PM, the Brooklyn Bridge remained completely closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. All lanes were blocked by emergency service vehicles.

By around 11:00 PM, some special equipment left the scene, but police continued to restrict access to the bridge for some time.

Photo: AP

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