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Ukraine Celebrates Navy Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

09:06, 5 July 2026
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On the first Sunday of July, Ukraine traditionally celebrates the Navy Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine Celebrates Navy Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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On July 5, Ukraine celebrates the Navy Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a professional holiday for servicemen and employees of the Ukrainian Navy.

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One of the important historical events for the Ukrainian naval fleet was the raising of the Ukrainian flag on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on April 29, 1918.

After the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the role of the Ukrainian Navy has significantly increased.

Despite the loss of a significant part of the ship fleet after the occupation of Crimea, the Ukrainian fleet restored its combat capability, became more mobile and modern, and demonstrated effectiveness in the struggle for the Black Sea.

The holiday is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of July. This order was established by the decree of the President of Ukraine on June 12, 2015.

In 2026, the holiday falls on July 5.

The Navy is one of the key components of the country's defense. They protect Ukraine's maritime borders, ensure navigation safety, counter the Russian fleet, and participate in combat operations at sea and on the coast.

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