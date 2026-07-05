How to Deregister a Car Destroyed by Shelling for Free: Explanation

Citizens whose cars were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian shelling can use the vehicle scrapping and driver's document restoration services free of charge.

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The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that mobile service centers provide free administrative services to Ukrainians whose cars were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

What services can be obtained

While the MIA mobile service center operates directly at the site of enemy shelling, affected individuals can receive the following services free of charge:

vehicle scrapping;

driver's license restoration;

vehicle registration certificate restoration;

consultations from administrators of the MIA mobile service centers.

There is no need to pre-register through the E-appointment system to receive these services.

What needs to be done

To receive administrative services, it is necessary to:

contact pre-trial investigation authorities, including the police or the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and obtain a document confirming the status of a victim;

visit a mobile or territorial MIA service center;

submit the required documents to receive the corresponding administrative service.

How to scrap a destroyed car

The MIA reminded that even a completely destroyed or unusable car remains registered to the owner. Therefore, such a vehicle can be deregistered free of charge through scrapping.

The service is available at any MIA service center regardless of the owner's place of residence.

The vehicle owner or their authorized representative can apply, having previously made an appointment through the E-appointment system or a terminal located in the service center premises.

What documents are required

To scrap a vehicle, you need to provide:

an identity document (passport or ID card with an extract of the place of residence);

taxpayer registration number;

vehicle registration certificate — if available;

license plates — if available;

a notarized power of attorney if applying through an authorized representative.

If the registration certificate or license plates were lost or stolen, it is necessary to provide a resolution or certificate from the internal affairs body regarding the initiation or refusal to initiate a criminal case.

What else you should know

The vehicle scrapping service is provided free of charge during working hours after submitting all necessary documents.

The MIA emphasized that after scrapping, it will be impossible to restore the vehicle's state registration.

Also, scrapping is not performed if there is an encumbrance on the vehicle.

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