Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump Discussed Ending the War and Agreed on a New Meeting

During a phone conversation, the presidents of Ukraine and the USA agreed to continue negotiations during the NATO summit in Ankara.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with the President of the USA Donald Trump.

As reported by the Office of the President, at the beginning of the conversation, the Head of the Ukrainian state congratulated the US president and the American people on Independence Day.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the assistance provided to Ukraine, including military support, political support, and contribution to the defense of Ukrainian independence.

“We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance provided, from 'Javelins' and 'Patriots' to political support, and we highly appreciate that America supports us in defending our independence. I am thankful to all American hearts that care about the future of Ukraine, Europe, and all people in the world for whom freedom matters,” said the President of Ukraine.

During the phone conversation, the parties discussed the current situation on the front line, as well as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

According to Zelenskyy, there is currently a real prospect of ending the war, and the determination of the United States is crucial to achieving this goal.

The President of Ukraine stated that he and Donald Trump agreed to continue discussions during the NATO summit, which will take place in Ankara.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished the American people continued prosperity and success.

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