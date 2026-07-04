Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a maritime defense line with interceptor drones

Odesa and the entire region will be protected from attacks by a defense line with interceptor drones.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine plans to create a maritime defense line with interceptor drones. The drones will be launched from various platforms, including sea drones.

The head of state noted that the new system is intended to protect Odesa and the entire region from air attacks.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that no other country currently has a sea drone fleet of the scale that Ukraine possesses. Ukrainian maritime drones have already helped to drive Russian ships out of the Black Sea, protect the maritime food corridor, and shoot down Russian helicopters.

The president added that in the future, the Ukrainian fleet should combine ships, aviation, surface and underwater drones, as well as use artificial intelligence technologies and remote control from the shore.

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