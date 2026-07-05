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Car Inheritance: Is It Necessary to Pay a Pension Fee Upon Registration

07:54, 5 July 2026
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The pension fee is paid only in cases defined by law, and an exception is provided for heirs.
Car Inheritance: Is It Necessary to Pay a Pension Fee Upon Registration
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Receiving a car as an inheritance does not mean that the new owner will have to pay a pension fee during its registration. The legislation specifies clear cases when such a payment is mandatory and when it is completely exempted. This applies not only to heirs but also to owners of used cars that have already been registered in Ukraine, as well as electric vehicles.

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When the pension fee is paid during car registration

The mandatory state pension insurance fee is paid only during the first state registration of a vehicle in Ukraine.

Specifically, it must be paid in the following cases:

  • when buying a new car at a dealership;
  • during the first registration in Ukraine of a used car imported from abroad.

Who is exempt from paying the pension fee

If a citizen buys a used car that has already been registered in Ukraine to the previous owner and only re-registers it at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, the pension fee is not paid.

Owners of passenger cars equipped exclusively with electric motors are also exempt from this payment.

Is it necessary to pay the pension fee when inheriting a car

According to Ukrainian legislation, citizens who receive a passenger car as an inheritance are fully exempt from paying the mandatory state pension insurance fee during the registration of such a vehicle.

Thus, registering a car inherited from relatives does not require paying the pension fee, as it is not charged when registering a vehicle received as an inheritance.

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