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AI Wins a Court Case for the First Time: Chatbot Helped Freelancer Recover Debt

23:12, 22 June 2026
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A legal chatbot has helped secure a court victory for the first time.
AI Wins a Court Case for the First Time: Chatbot Helped Freelancer Recover Debt
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A British legal firm based on artificial intelligence achieved a landmark victory by winning a court case for the first time with the help of a legal chatbot, Telegraph reports.

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Garfield AI — a chatbot capable of drafting legal documents — successfully helped win a small claims court dispute worth £7,000.

Representing Tamires Kamal Takidir, a freelancer in human resources management, the Garfield AI chatbot was used to file a claim against a hospitality industry company over unpaid fees.

Takidir tasked the chatbot with preparing legal letters and organizing case materials ahead of a three-hour hearing at the Wandsworth County Court. Seven separate witnesses participated in the process.

In court, she was represented by Dominic Lee, a recently qualified barrister from the One Essex Court chambers, who used documents prepared by the AI company.

"I believe the documents prepared by Garfield AI were more than sufficient for the purposes of this court proceeding," Lee stated.

Garfield AI's CEO Philip Young called it a historic moment.

"A freelancer who completed work and was not paid was able to bring her case to court, defend against a counterclaim, and win," he said.

The hospitality company, ordered to pay the debt, was represented by a Manchester law firm and a barrister in court.

Garfield AI is a system capable of independently drafting legal letters, filing claims, and even preparing court defenses without lawyers' involvement.

In May 2025, the company became the first AI-based legal firm approved by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) of the UK and remains the only firm fully relying on AI.

The chatbot handles cases up to £10,000 and charges only a small fraction of the costs compared to traditional law firms.

Garfield AI can prepare a pre-action letter for just £2 and a claim form for £50. In comparison, traditional legal companies usually charge hundreds of pounds for similar services.

Garfield AI's CTO Daniel Long said the court victory was an important confirmation of the effectiveness of such technologies.

"This victory demonstrates that regulated AI-based legal services can help real people recover real money through the courts," he emphasized.

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