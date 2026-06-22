Ancient Coins and Icons Seized at the Border with Romania

Border guards discovered a collection of coins minted from the early 19th to the mid-20th century.

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At the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards discovered ancient coins and icons being transported by Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"A Ukrainian citizen was heading to Romania in a minibus through the Porubne checkpoint. During the vehicle inspection, the border patrol found a collection of coins minted from the early 19th to the mid-20th century in the luggage compartment. A total of 24 coins of various countries of origin were found," the statement said.

At the Krasnoilsk checkpoint, border guards together with customs officials discovered two ancient icons. Our compatriot was carrying them when leaving Ukraine.

"The discovered items, which may possibly have cultural or historical value, were seized for examination. Customs officials have drawn up the appropriate protocols," the State Border Guard Service added.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

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