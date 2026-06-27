Latvia plans to extend the enhanced state border protection regime due to illegal migration

The Ministry of the Interior of Latvia intends to extend the enhanced state border protection regime until the end of 2026.

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The Ministry of the Interior of Latvia intends to appeal to the government with a proposal to extend the enhanced state border protection regime in the Ludza, Krāslava, Augšdaugava, and Rēzekne regions, as well as in Daugavpils, until December 31, 2026.

The Ministry explains the necessity of this decision by the continued elevated security risks on the country's eastern border. Primarily, this concerns ongoing attempts of illegal border crossing, with the greatest migration pressure still recorded on the Latvian-Belarusian section.

The Ministry also emphasizes the risks of hybrid threats and possible provocations, as well as the danger of smuggling and other forms of cross-border crime. Additionally, it is important to ensure the constant readiness of border and law enforcement services to respond to potential challenges.

The Ministry believes that extending the enhanced protection regime will allow for more effective prevention of illegal entry into the country outside official checkpoints and stop attempts of illegal border crossing. Currently, this regime is in effect until June 30.

According to Latvian border guards, since the beginning of 2026, 6,362 attempts of illegal border crossing have already been prevented. For comparison, in 2025, the State Border Guard of Latvia prevented the illegal entry of 12,046 people across the border with Belarus.

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