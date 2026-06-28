Housing rental in Europe from EUR 470 to 3,350 — the most expensive and cheapest cities

Eurostat recorded a record price gap for renting two-room apartments in 40 European cities.

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Housing remains the largest expense item for households in the European Union. According to Eurostat, together with utilities, it accounts for almost 23.6% of household expenses, reports Euronews.

The greatest financial burden falls on renters in major European capitals, where prices vary significantly depending on the city and country.

Price gap: from Skopje to Geneva

According to Eurostat data, among 40 cities in 38 European countries, the average monthly rent for a two-room apartment ranges from EUR 470 in Skopje to EUR 3350 in Geneva.

London is the only capital where the average rent exceeds 3000 euros — about 3050 euros (approximately 2650 pounds sterling). This is the second highest figure among all surveyed cities.

Rent also exceeds 2500 euros in Dublin (2650 euros), Stockholm (2650 euros), and Oslo (2550 euros). Dublin and Stockholm are the most expensive EU capitals for renters.

The most expensive major EU cities

Among the largest EU economies, Paris has the highest average rent — 2500 euros.

For comparison:

Berlin — 1750 euros

Madrid — 1700 euros

Rome — 1650 euros

Rent above 2000 euros is also recorded in Copenhagen, Luxembourg, and Reykjavik (2350 euros each), as well as in The Hague (2150 euros), Bern (2150 euros), and Munich (2050 euros).

Lisbon, Prague, Vienna, Zagreb, Helsinki, and Athens fall within the 1500–1750 euro range.

Where rent is cheapest

The lowest prices are recorded in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. After Skopje, some of the cheapest cities are:

Pristina — about 520 euros

Ankara — 770 euros

Sofia — 900 euros

Nicosia — 910 euros

Tirana — 920 euros

Bucharest — 930 euros

Also below 1300 euros remain Belgrade, Sarajevo, Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Warsaw, and Budapest.

Brussels — the "middle" of the ranking

The EU capital Brussels has an average rent of about 1450 euros, ranking 22nd among 40 cities and roughly in the middle of the ranking.

Why prices differ so much

Experts explain the difference by the local nature of housing markets. In cities like London, Geneva, or Stockholm, demand is driven by well-paid workers, international companies, and students, while housing supply grows more slowly.

Income levels, migration flows, rising construction costs, and increased interest rates, which have complicated home buying and increased rental demand, also have an impact.

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