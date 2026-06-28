The visit was the first for the official in this position.

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On June 28, Ukraine's Constitution Day, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by «Ukrzaliznytsia».

It is noted that the London – Kyiv route was organized as part of the so-called «iron diplomacy», which ensured the British official's arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

Rachel Reeves visited Ukraine for the first time in this position, continuing cooperation and partnership relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Photo: UZ

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