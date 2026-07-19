Days Off in August 2026: Will There Be an Additional Day Off for Independence Day

In August 2026, Ukraine will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Independence.

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Every year on August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day — one of the most important national holidays. In 2026, the country will celebrate the 35th anniversary of independence, and the date falls on a Monday.

Under normal circumstances, employees with a five-day workweek would have three consecutive days off — August 22, 23, and 24. However, during martial law, the rules regarding holidays and non-working days do not apply.

This is stipulated by the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law," which temporarily suspends the relevant provisions of the Labor Code concerning holidays and non-working days.

Thus, August 24, 2026, will officially remain a working day. At the same time, the legislation allows employers to independently decide to grant employees an additional day off or change the work schedule. Therefore, some enterprises or institutions may establish a day off by their own decision.

August 2026 will last 31 calendar days. For employees with a five-day workweek, there are 21 working days and 10 days off, which fall on Saturdays and Sundays.

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