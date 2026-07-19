  1. Society

Facebook and Instagram Massively Stop Working — A Large-Scale Outage Recorded

11:45, 19 July 2026 175
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
"Your profile is temporarily unavailable": Facebook and Instagram hit by a large-scale outage.
Facebook and Instagram Massively Stop Working — A Large-Scale Outage Recorded
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On July 19, users worldwide massively reported disruptions in the operation of Facebook and Instagram. Many people cannot log into their accounts, and when attempting to authorize, they receive a message about the temporary unavailability of the service. According to preliminary data, the outage affected hundreds of thousands of users in various countries, while Meta has not officially explained the reasons for the incident at the time of publication.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Large-scale Facebook and Instagram outage on July 19

More than 300 thousand users from different countries report problems with Facebook and Instagram.

Most complaints come from desktop versions of the services. When trying to log into an account, users encounter a technical error, making authorization impossible.

At the same time, Facebook and Instagram mobile apps continue to work more stably for many users, although some reports of disruptions also come from mobile device owners.

What message Facebook users see

When trying to log into Facebook, some users see a message of the following content:

"Your profile is temporarily unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site malfunction. It is expected to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

This indicates that the problem is likely related to a technical malfunction of the service, not to blocking or deleting individual accounts.

Meta has not yet explained the reasons

At the time of publication, Meta has not released official comments regarding the causes of the large-scale outage and has not informed when Facebook and Instagram will be fully restored.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 6k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 22k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 5k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 9k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Driver's Licences for 30 years Will no Longer be Issued: The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for All Drivers

The government has changed the validity period of driving licences: who will be issued licences for 2, 5, and 15 years, and what will happen to old documents.

Authorities Will Search for Waste Owners Who Dump It in Unauthorized Landfills: The Cabinet of Ministers Approved New Rules

The government has established a new procedure for identifying ownerless waste, outlining who will be responsible for abandoned refuse and what changes will be implemented.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]