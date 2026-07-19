Facebook and Instagram Massively Stop Working — A Large-Scale Outage Recorded

"Your profile is temporarily unavailable": Facebook and Instagram hit by a large-scale outage.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On July 19, users worldwide massively reported disruptions in the operation of Facebook and Instagram. Many people cannot log into their accounts, and when attempting to authorize, they receive a message about the temporary unavailability of the service. According to preliminary data, the outage affected hundreds of thousands of users in various countries, while Meta has not officially explained the reasons for the incident at the time of publication.

Large-scale Facebook and Instagram outage on July 19

More than 300 thousand users from different countries report problems with Facebook and Instagram.

Most complaints come from desktop versions of the services. When trying to log into an account, users encounter a technical error, making authorization impossible.

At the same time, Facebook and Instagram mobile apps continue to work more stably for many users, although some reports of disruptions also come from mobile device owners.

What message Facebook users see

When trying to log into Facebook, some users see a message of the following content:

"Your profile is temporarily unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site malfunction. It is expected to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

This indicates that the problem is likely related to a technical malfunction of the service, not to blocking or deleting individual accounts.

Meta has not yet explained the reasons

At the time of publication, Meta has not released official comments regarding the causes of the large-scale outage and has not informed when Facebook and Instagram will be fully restored.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.