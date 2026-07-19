  1. In the World

In Ireland, it will be possible to officially check if a potential partner has a domestic violence conviction

13:15, 19 July 2026 43
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Names of those convicted of crimes related to domestic violence will be published in an open register.
In Ireland, it will be possible to officially check if a potential partner has a domestic violence conviction
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ireland has approved a landmark law providing for the creation of the country’s first public register of persons convicted of serious crimes related to domestic violence.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The innovation is expected to help people check whether a potential partner has a history of violence, thereby contributing to the prevention of new crimes.

The relevant bill, the Domestic Violence (Judgements) Register Bill, known as "Jennie’s Law," was passed by the Irish parliament (Dáil). The document is the result of a years-long campaign led by the family of Jennifer Poole, CNN notes.

24-year-old mother of two Jennifer Poole was killed in April 2021 by her former partner. It later emerged that the woman did not know he already had a history of domestic violence and had been convicted of assaulting a previous partner.

What data the register will contain

The new online register will publish the names of persons convicted of the most serious crimes related to domestic violence, including:

  • rape;
  • sexual violence;
  • non-fatal strangulation;
  • stalking;
  • coercive control;
  • distribution of intimate images without the consent of the victim.

At the same time, the register will not be fully automatic. The judge who heard the case will have the right to decide whether publishing the information is appropriate, taking into account the circumstances of the specific case. In addition, the name of the convicted person may be published only with the consent of the victim.

The open access will include the name of the convicted person, information about the verdict, and the sentence imposed. The register will be hosted on the official website of the Irish Judicial Service. The law also allows convicted persons to apply for removal of information from the register, but not earlier than three years after the verdict was issued.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 6k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 22k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 5k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 9k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Driver's Licences for 30 years Will no Longer be Issued: The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for All Drivers

The government has changed the validity period of driving licences: who will be issued licences for 2, 5, and 15 years, and what will happen to old documents.

Authorities Will Search for Waste Owners Who Dump It in Unauthorized Landfills: The Cabinet of Ministers Approved New Rules

The government has established a new procedure for identifying ownerless waste, outlining who will be responsible for abandoned refuse and what changes will be implemented.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]