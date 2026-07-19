Will the deferment from mobilization be preserved if a college or university is reorganized

Students may temporarily lose deferment from mobilization due to the reorganization of a college or university: when this is possible.

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The reorganization of a college, technical school, or university does not automatically mean the loss of the right to deferment from mobilization. However, during the change of the institution’s status and the processing of student transfers, technical nuances may arise, due to which the deferment may not be reflected for a certain period. The decisive factor in such a situation is how the documents are processed and what study status is entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (UDEBO).

Who has the right to deferment from mobilization

Deferment from mobilization is granted based on grounds defined by law. One such ground is studying or pedagogical activity.

The right to deferment is granted to pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers, including educators of educational institutions, school teachers, and other pedagogical staff. It can also be granted to students of higher education institutions, professional pre-higher, and vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions.

For pedagogical workers, the deferment is valid until they cease working in the relevant position. Students enjoy it throughout the entire period of study, including holidays.

What will happen to the deferment during the reorganization of the educational institution

A student studying at such an institution asked about the possible loss of deferment during the reorganization of a college.

Lawyers explain that the reorganization itself does not deprive the student of the right to deferment. If after completing the necessary procedures in UDEBO the student’s status is changed to "Transferred," "Reinstated (from another institution)," or "Transferred (from another institution)," the right to deferment will be preserved.

In which cases the deferment may temporarily disappear

At the same time, during the processing of the transfer, there may be a short period when the student has already been expelled from one institution but has not yet been transferred to another. It is precisely during this period that the deferment may temporarily not be reflected.

This is not about losing the right to deferment but about the specifics of document processing and entering information into state registers. Therefore, students whose institutions are undergoing reorganization are advised to monitor their status in the "Reserve+" app and update their data promptly.

Thus, the reorganization of an educational institution itself is not a reason for losing deferment. The main importance lies in the continuity of processing the student’s status in UDEBO. If a technical gap occurs between expulsion and transfer, the deferment may temporarily not be reflected until all procedures are completed.

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