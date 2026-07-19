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Installed brighter headlights or tinted windows — which car tuning can result in a fine

12:21, 19 July 2026 205
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Tinting, headlights, battery, and other popular modifications can lead not only to fines but also to more serious sanctions.
Installed brighter headlights or tinted windows — which car tuning can result in a fine
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The desire to improve the appearance or technical characteristics of a car can result not only in additional expenses for the driver but also in administrative liability. In Ukraine, not all changes to the vehicle’s design are permissible: violations of lighting requirements, window tinting, or certain technical elements can be grounds for a fine, and for repeated offenses — even temporary deprivation of the right to drive vehicles or administrative arrest.

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Ukrainian motorists increasingly resort to tuning their vehicles. However, not all changes are safe or comply with legal requirements.

Which changes to a car can be considered violations

One of the most common violations concerns changes related to headlights and batteries. In particular, installing excessively bright lamps or batteries with lower capacity than specified by the manufacturer can be grounds for liability.

Experts advise consulting an official service center or the manufacturer’s representative of the respective brand before making any changes to the vehicle’s design.

Rules for window tinting in Ukraine

Legislation sets specific requirements for tinting automotive glass.

For example, the windshield must allow at least 75% of light to pass through, and the front side windows — at least 70%.

Additionally, the use of mirrored coatings and excessive darkening of headlights and taillights is considered a violation, as it reduces visibility and increases the risk of road traffic accidents.

Only police officers using certified measuring devices have the right to check the light transmission level of the glass.

What fines threaten drivers

For the first offense related to illegal car tuning, a fine of 340 hryvnias is imposed.

If a similar violation is committed again within a year, the fine will range from 850 to 1700 hryvnias.

In addition to financial penalties, in cases defined by law, additional sanctions may be applied to the driver — temporary deprivation of the right to drive vehicles or administrative arrest.

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