Note to drivers: Ukrtransbezpeka begins inspections of auto parts — products from Asia under special control

In Ukraine, inspections of auto parts are being strengthened: documents, labeling, and product quality will be controlled.

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When buying auto parts, drivers often rely on the seller’s words or a lower price, but they cannot always be sure of the quality of such products. Using parts that do not meet safety requirements or have not undergone proper conformity assessment can lead not only to vehicle breakdowns but also pose a threat to the life and health of road users. That is why Ukrtransbezpeka has announced the strengthening of state market surveillance over auto parts, equipment, and vehicles sold in Ukraine.

Which products will Ukrtransbezpeka inspect

The State Market Surveillance Department of the central office of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety is starting intensified inspections of wheeled vehicles, as well as new parts and automotive equipment intended for installation on them.

This concerns products introduced to the Ukrainian market that must comply with technical regulations. Inspectors will pay special attention to auto parts manufactured in Asian countries.

What exactly will be checked

The main goal of the inspections is to prevent the sale of products that do not meet established requirements or may pose a danger to people.

During state market surveillance, inspectors will check:

whether there are documents confirming the product’s compliance with technical regulations;

whether the conformity mark to technical regulations and other mandatory labeling are correctly applied;

whether information about the manufacturer, importer, or authorized representative is indicated;

whether manufacturers, importers, and sellers have complied with legislative requirements during the product’s market introduction and sale.

Manufacturers, importers, and distributors of automotive products have been urged to verify that their products have properly prepared accompanying documentation and comply with all legislative requirements.

High-quality and safe auto parts and equipment directly affect road safety, reliable vehicle operation, and consumer rights protection. Therefore, state market surveillance aims to prevent products that may create risks for drivers, passengers, and other road users from entering the market.

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