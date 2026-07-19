  1. In Ukraine

Note to drivers: Ukrtransbezpeka begins inspections of auto parts — products from Asia under special control

10:51, 19 July 2026 207
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In Ukraine, inspections of auto parts are being strengthened: documents, labeling, and product quality will be controlled.
Note to drivers: Ukrtransbezpeka begins inspections of auto parts — products from Asia under special control
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

When buying auto parts, drivers often rely on the seller’s words or a lower price, but they cannot always be sure of the quality of such products. Using parts that do not meet safety requirements or have not undergone proper conformity assessment can lead not only to vehicle breakdowns but also pose a threat to the life and health of road users. That is why Ukrtransbezpeka has announced the strengthening of state market surveillance over auto parts, equipment, and vehicles sold in Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Which products will Ukrtransbezpeka inspect

The State Market Surveillance Department of the central office of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety is starting intensified inspections of wheeled vehicles, as well as new parts and automotive equipment intended for installation on them.

This concerns products introduced to the Ukrainian market that must comply with technical regulations. Inspectors will pay special attention to auto parts manufactured in Asian countries.

What exactly will be checked

The main goal of the inspections is to prevent the sale of products that do not meet established requirements or may pose a danger to people.

During state market surveillance, inspectors will check:

  • whether there are documents confirming the product’s compliance with technical regulations;
  • whether the conformity mark to technical regulations and other mandatory labeling are correctly applied;
  • whether information about the manufacturer, importer, or authorized representative is indicated;
  • whether manufacturers, importers, and sellers have complied with legislative requirements during the product’s market introduction and sale.

Manufacturers, importers, and distributors of automotive products have been urged to verify that their products have properly prepared accompanying documentation and comply with all legislative requirements.

High-quality and safe auto parts and equipment directly affect road safety, reliable vehicle operation, and consumer rights protection. Therefore, state market surveillance aims to prevent products that may create risks for drivers, passengers, and other road users from entering the market.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 6k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 21k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 5k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 9k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Driver's Licences for 30 years Will no Longer be Issued: The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for All Drivers

The government has changed the validity period of driving licences: who will be issued licences for 2, 5, and 15 years, and what will happen to old documents.

Authorities Will Search for Waste Owners Who Dump It in Unauthorized Landfills: The Cabinet of Ministers Approved New Rules

The government has established a new procedure for identifying ownerless waste, outlining who will be responsible for abandoned refuse and what changes will be implemented.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]