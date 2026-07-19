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Relocation Allowance for Military Personnel: Who Is Eligible for Payment When Moving and How Much Can Be Received

14:09, 19 July 2026 193
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Contract servicemen, career military personnel, and officers can receive payment when relocating to a new place of service, but separate rules apply for mobilized individuals.
Relocation Allowance for Military Personnel: Who Is Eligible for Payment When Moving and How Much Can Be Received
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Military personnel transferred to a new place of service in another locality can count on a one-time relocation allowance. The payment is intended to compensate expenses related to the move and may also be provided to family members of the servicemember if they move together. However, not all categories of military personnel have this right, and receiving funds depends on the specific grounds for changing the place of service.

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Who is entitled to the relocation allowance

The relocation allowance is paid to servicemen serving under contract, career military personnel, or officers conscripted for military service if they move to a new place of service in another locality.

The grounds for payment are:

  • appointment to a new military position;
  • enrollment in a military educational institution or training center for a period of at least six months without retaining the previous position;
  • redeployment of a military unit to another locality.

Who is not entitled to the payment

The relocation allowance is not paid to servicemen who were called up for military service during mobilization or from the reserves during a special period.

The right to such payment arises for them only after signing a contract for military service and subsequent relocation to a new place of service in another locality.

What is the amount of the relocation allowance

The amount of the payment is:

  • one monthly salary — to the servicemember;
  • 50% of the monthly salary — for each family member who relocated together with the servicemember.

When the right to receive funds arises

The date when the right to the relocation allowance arises depends on the grounds for its payment.

Specifically, the right arises:

  • from the date of assuming the position and duties — in case of appointment to a new military position;
  • from the date of enrollment — in case of admission to a military educational institution or training center;
  • from the date of arrival at the new deployment location specified by the commander’s order — in case of redeployment of a military unit.

For family members, the right to receive payment arises from the date the servicemember submits a report requesting the relocation allowance.

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