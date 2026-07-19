How to Pay Less for Electricity: What Every Consumer Needs to Know

Electricity bills can be reduced by properly using tariffs and timely submitting meter readings.

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Electricity bills often become a significant burden on the family budget, especially in summer when air conditioners and other energy-intensive appliances are actively used. One effective way to reduce costs is to install a two-zone electricity meter, which allows you to pay for consumed electricity at different rates depending on the time of day.

How a two-zone meter works

The main feature of such a metering device is that it separates electricity consumption into day and night periods. The most favorable rate applies from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM. If you use a washing machine, dishwasher, boiler, air conditioner, or other powerful electrical appliances during this time, the cost of consumed electricity will be twice as low as during the day.

What data the meter displays

Modern two-zone meters show information on a digital display alternately. Approximately every 10 seconds, three readings change on the screen: the amount of electricity used in the day zone, the number of kilowatt-hours consumed during the night period, and the total amount of electricity recorded since the device was installed.

How to correctly read the readings

To avoid confusing day and night data when submitting readings, it is necessary to pay attention to the digital indexes, which depend on the meter model.

For GAMA devices, day consumption is marked with code 15.8.2, night — 15.8.1, and the total reading — 15.8.0.

In NIK meters, the day zone corresponds to designations 1.8.2, 15.8.2, or T22, night — 1.8.1, 15.8.1, or T21, while total consumption is displayed with codes 1.8.0, 15.8.0, or T2.

In MTX models, day readings have the index 1.8.2, night — 1.8.1, and total consumption — 1.8.0.

What to pay attention to

Meter readings from the two-zone meter must be submitted to the distribution system operator monthly within the deadlines established by current regulations. At the same time, specialists recommend regularly checking the data on the display. If consumption volumes sharply differ from usual — either higher or lower — this may indicate a malfunction of the device. In such a case, it is worth contacting the energy company for inspection and, if necessary, calibration of the meter.

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