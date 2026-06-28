Volodymyr Zelensky awarded dozens of Ukrainians with state honors on the occasion of Constitution Day: full list

Among the awardees are military personnel, officials, medical workers, educators, artists, athletes, and representatives of the public sector, including posthumously.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Constitution Day awarded citizens with state honors for their contribution to strengthening statehood, protecting sovereignty, developing society, and conscientious professional activity.

The corresponding decree No. 532/2026 was published on June 26, 2026. Awards were given both during life and posthumously.

Among those honored are cultural figures, athletes, and public personalities

The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th class, was awarded posthumously to singer and composer Stepan Higa.

The Order "For Merit" III degree was received by TV presenter and actor Andriy Bednyakov.

Also, the Order "For Merit" III degree was awarded to musician and composer Mykhailo Klymenko, a participant of the ADAM project (posthumously).

The decree also recognized:

medical workers of state and communal healthcare institutions

scientists and university rectors

lecturers, teachers, and education workers

figures of culture, theater, music, and fine arts

Among the awards are honorary titles such as "Honored Doctor of Ukraine," "Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine," "Honored Artist of Ukraine," "People's Artist of Ukraine," and others.

State awards were also received by Ukrainian athletes and coaches, including representatives of national teams in biathlon, rowing, chess, athletics, and other sports.

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