  1. In Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded dozens of Ukrainians with state honors on the occasion of Constitution Day: full list

16:19, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Among the awardees are military personnel, officials, medical workers, educators, artists, athletes, and representatives of the public sector, including posthumously.
Volodymyr Zelensky awarded dozens of Ukrainians with state honors on the occasion of Constitution Day: full list
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Constitution Day awarded citizens with state honors for their contribution to strengthening statehood, protecting sovereignty, developing society, and conscientious professional activity.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The corresponding decree No. 532/2026 was published on June 26, 2026. Awards were given both during life and posthumously.

Among those honored are cultural figures, athletes, and public personalities

The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th class, was awarded posthumously to singer and composer Stepan Higa.

The Order "For Merit" III degree was received by TV presenter and actor Andriy Bednyakov.

Also, the Order "For Merit" III degree was awarded to musician and composer Mykhailo Klymenko, a participant of the ADAM project (posthumously).

The decree also recognized:

  • medical workers of state and communal healthcare institutions
  • scientists and university rectors
  • lecturers, teachers, and education workers
  • figures of culture, theater, music, and fine arts

Among the awards are honorary titles such as "Honored Doctor of Ukraine," "Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine," "Honored Artist of Ukraine," "People's Artist of Ukraine," and others.

State awards were also received by Ukrainian athletes and coaches, including representatives of national teams in biathlon, rowing, chess, athletics, and other sports.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Temporary Ban on Pension Garnishment During Martial Law Does Not Work Automatically for "Universal" Cards

The Supreme Court denied a pensioner’s claim to recover funds debited from a pension account by a private executor.

Dropshipping and the Single Tax: Why a Popular Sales Model Can Create Problems for Sole Proprietors

Dropshipping for sole proprietors: a simple sales model that can practically create tax risks.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]