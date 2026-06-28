Court Denied Payment of 1 Million UAH to Former National Guard Soldier – What Is the Reason

The key factor was the termination of service before the entry into force of Resolution No. 153.

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The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court denied the payment of a one-time monetary reward to a former serviceman of the National Guard because at the time the relevant Cabinet resolution came into force, the plaintiff was no longer serving in the military.

Case circumstances

The former serviceman filed a lawsuit with the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court against the Military Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, requesting:

to recognize the actions of the Military Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine regarding the refusal to pay a one-time monetary reward for the length of service in combat conditions as unlawful, in accordance with paragraph 4, subparagraph 4 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated February 11, 2025, No. 153;

to oblige the Military Unit to pay the one-time monetary reward;

to establish judicial control over the execution of the court decision.

The plaintiff justified his claims by stating that he is a former serviceman of the Military Unit. On June 7, 2022, he was accepted for military service under contract. By order of the military unit commander dated September 13, 2024, No. 279, the contract with the plaintiff was terminated (rescinded), and he was discharged according to subparagraph “d” of paragraph 3 of part five of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine “On Military Duty and Military Service” due to release from captivity (if servicemen did not express a desire to continue military service). The plaintiff was released from captivity on July 17, 2024, and on August 30, 2024, he acquired the status of a combatant.

On December 19, 2025, the plaintiff applied to the military unit with a request for payment of a one-time monetary reward in the amount of 1 million hryvnias. The defendant refused payment by letter dated January 8, 2026, because at the time of the request the plaintiff was no longer an active serviceman.

Court decision

The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court in case No. 160/4210/26 dated June 24, 2026, decided to deny the claims in full.

The court established that as of February 13, 2025—the date the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 153 dated February 11, 2025, came into force—the plaintiff was not serving in the military unit, as on September 13, 2024, he was removed from the personnel lists and all types of support due to release from captivity.

The court concluded that the qualifying conditions for acquiring the right to a one-time monetary reward for the length of service in combat conditions according to paragraph 4 of Resolution No. 153 require the simultaneous presence of factors, including active military service on the date the resolution came into force. Since the plaintiff was no longer a serviceman on that date, he does not fall under the scope of the experimental project.

The court noted that the mere facts of being accepted for military service under the age of 25, direct participation in combat, and captivity without meeting other conditions of Resolution No. 153 are insufficient grounds for payment of the reward. The refusal of the military unit to pay was recognized as lawful.

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