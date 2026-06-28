Do not leave animals in locked cars: police warned about deadly danger during heat

The police explained that pets have difficulty cooling down, so they quickly overheat, start suffocating, and can die.

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The Kyiv Patrol Police urged drivers not to leave pets in locked cars during hot weather, as this can pose a deadly danger to their beloved animals.

Law enforcement emphasized that the temperature inside a car parked in the sun can rise to a dangerous level in just a few minutes. Because of this, animals can suffer from heat stroke.

The police explained that pets have difficulty cooling down, so they quickly overheat, start suffocating, and can die.

"If you take your pet with you — do not leave them in the car, always bring cool water for your furry friend," the police noted.

The Patrol Police calls on owners to responsibly ensure the safety of their pets during hot weather.

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