  1. In Ukraine

Contract for cooks and accountants in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what the new service system offers

16:55, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The new basic contract provides fixed payments, a defined service term, and a deferment after its completion.
Contract for cooks and accountants in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what the new service system offers
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The army functions not only thanks to assault units. Without cooks, accountants, clerks, masters, and technical specialists, the work of any military unit is impossible.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has introduced a new basic contract for servicemen in non-combat positions, which provides clear service conditions, guaranteed monetary support, and the right to deferment after the contract ends.

Who can sign the basic contract

The basic contract can be concluded by:

  • those liable for military service;
  • active servicemen.

It applies to the following categories of positions:

  • clerks;
  • accountants;
  • cooks;
  • masters;
  • technical specialists;
  • other specialists in non-combat fields.

Service term and deferment

The contract term is 24 months.

After its completion, the serviceman receives a guaranteed deferment of 6 months. This is additionally increased:

  • by 1 day for each day of performing combat missions;
  • by 1 month for each year of service until 2022.

Monetary support

The contract provides the following payments:

  • basic monetary support — 20,000 UAH;
  • additional reward for service in the rear — 10,000 UAH.

Thus, the minimum payment level is from 30,000 UAH per month. The final amount depends on rank, position, years of service, and tasks performed.

Additional conditions

If the serviceman is involved in performing combat missions, payments are made according to the rules of the combat or infantry-assault contract.

Also, upon the first conclusion of the contract, a one-time payment ranging from UAH 27,000 to 33,000 is provided depending on military rank.

Separately, once a year, health improvement assistance may be provided — from UAH 20,000.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Temporary Ban on Pension Garnishment During Martial Law Does Not Work Automatically for "Universal" Cards

The Supreme Court denied a pensioner’s claim to recover funds debited from a pension account by a private executor.

Dropshipping and the Single Tax: Why a Popular Sales Model Can Create Problems for Sole Proprietors

Dropshipping for sole proprietors: a simple sales model that can practically create tax risks.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]