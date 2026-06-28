Contract for cooks and accountants in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what the new service system offers

The new basic contract provides fixed payments, a defined service term, and a deferment after its completion.

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The army functions not only thanks to assault units. Without cooks, accountants, clerks, masters, and technical specialists, the work of any military unit is impossible.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has introduced a new basic contract for servicemen in non-combat positions, which provides clear service conditions, guaranteed monetary support, and the right to deferment after the contract ends.

Who can sign the basic contract

The basic contract can be concluded by:

those liable for military service;

active servicemen.

It applies to the following categories of positions:

clerks;

accountants;

cooks;

masters;

technical specialists;

other specialists in non-combat fields.

Service term and deferment

The contract term is 24 months.

After its completion, the serviceman receives a guaranteed deferment of 6 months. This is additionally increased:

by 1 day for each day of performing combat missions;

by 1 month for each year of service until 2022.

Monetary support

The contract provides the following payments:

basic monetary support — 20,000 UAH;

additional reward for service in the rear — 10,000 UAH.

Thus, the minimum payment level is from 30,000 UAH per month. The final amount depends on rank, position, years of service, and tasks performed.

Additional conditions

If the serviceman is involved in performing combat missions, payments are made according to the rules of the combat or infantry-assault contract.

Also, upon the first conclusion of the contract, a one-time payment ranging from UAH 27,000 to 33,000 is provided depending on military rank.

Separately, once a year, health improvement assistance may be provided — from UAH 20,000.

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