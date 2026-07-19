Kyiv survived one of the largest ballistic attacks: hits recorded in five districts

The enemy launched a massive strike on the capital: residential buildings and administrative structures were damaged, there are dead and injured.

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On the night of July 19, the Russian Federation carried out a massive missile attack on Kyiv. According to preliminary data, during the strike on the capital and Kyiv region, the enemy may have used more than 40 ballistic missiles, making it one of the largest attacks of this type since the beginning of the full-scale war.

As a result of the shelling in various districts of the capital, powerful explosions were heard, numerous fires and destruction of residential and non-residential buildings occurred.

According to the State Emergency Service, impacts and fires were recorded in the Dniprovskiy, Desnyanskiy, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the strike at several locations simultaneously.

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported that smoke was recorded near a shopping center in the Dniprovskiy district, and as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a dormitory and cars caught fire.

In the Desnyanskiy district, debris fell on the territory of non-residential buildings, and cars also caught fire.

The Solomianskyi district suffered the greatest destruction. A three-story office building caught fire there, fires also broke out in a non-residential building and a five-story residential building. Rescuers evacuated people from windows using a ladder truck and saved four residents. At another address, debris damaged a nine-story residential building — windows were blown out, and one person was rescued from the second floor. The fire, covering about 200 square meters, is still being extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a three-story annex to an administrative building caught fire due to falling debris. More than ten parked cars were also damaged, and windows were blown out in a nearby 25-story residential building. Additionally, a fire occurred on the territory of non-residential buildings.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, there were reports of a hit on a private residential house. Information about a fire was not confirmed, but the roof of another private house caught fire. Rescuers evacuated four people.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of the morning, 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv. One person died. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

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