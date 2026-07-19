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Smartphone Overheating: Main Causes and When to Contact Service

07:54, 19 July 2026 142
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Why the phone becomes hot, when it is not a threat, and in which cases you should contact a service center.
Smartphone Overheating: Main Causes and When to Contact Service
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Smartphone heating is a phenomenon that most users periodically encounter. The device can become warmer during charging, active use, or operation in high ambient temperatures. In most cases, this is a normal process, but sometimes overheating may indicate a technical malfunction or improper use of the device.

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During charging, the battery accumulates electrical energy, and part of it inevitably converts into heat. That is why the phone’s body can become warmer. This is especially noticeable on smartphones that support fast charging technologies, as they operate at higher power.

Temperature increase can also be caused by simultaneously running games, watching videos, video calls, using navigation, or other resource-intensive applications. In addition, after installing operating system updates or restoring a backup, the smartphone performs additional background processes for some time, which can also lead to heating.

A separate cause is the use of low-quality or damaged chargers and cables, which may work unstably and increase heat generation.

When heating is considered normal

A slight temperature increase during charging is normal for modern smartphones. Manufacturers anticipate this during device development, so most models are equipped with temperature control systems. If the battery temperature becomes too high, the smartphone may automatically reduce charging speed or temporarily pause it to prevent overheating.

As a rule, after charging is completed or the load decreases, the device temperature quickly returns to normal levels.

When overheating can be dangerous

In some cases, severe heating is a reason to pay attention to the smartphone’s condition. Warning signs include situations when the device becomes so hot that it is difficult to hold, regularly shows overheating messages, shuts down by itself, stops charging, or operates unstably.

A particular danger is battery swelling, body deformation, the appearance of foreign odors, or signs of damage. In such cases, charging should be stopped immediately, the device should not be used, and you should contact an authorized service center.

How to reduce smartphone heating

To minimize the risk of overheating, it is recommended to use original or certified chargers, not cover the phone during charging, avoid leaving it under direct sunlight or in a car cabin in the heat, and, if possible, not run heavy games or other resource-intensive applications until charging is complete.

It is also advisable to remove a tight protective case if the device heats up more than usual during charging, as some cases can worsen heat dissipation.

Thus, moderate smartphone heating during charging is a natural phenomenon and by itself does not indicate a malfunction. At the same time, regular severe overheating, system messages about high temperature, or physical changes in the battery may be signs of problems that require diagnostics. 

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