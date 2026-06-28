In Thailand, the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a suitcase: an Australian was accused of murdering a minor

The suspect was detained at Bangkok airport while attempting to leave the country.

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In Thailand, Australian citizen Simon Peter Karman was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a suitcase near the railway tracks in the city of Pattaya. According to BBC data, the deceased is Tunchanok Donhomla.

The girl was declared missing on Friday around 5:00 PM local time. By Saturday night, police discovered her body in a suitcase left near the railway.

The suspect was detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. According to the Thai police, he was preparing to leave the country. The airport is located approximately 150 kilometers from Pattaya.

During the investigation, law enforcement reviewed surveillance camera footage. According to their data, Karman entered a condominium with the girl and later left alone carrying a large suitcase.

Police claim that after this, the man loaded the suitcase onto a motorcycle and headed toward the railway line. He was detained at the airport around 1:15 AM, and the girl's body was found approximately 15 minutes later.

According to media reports, the Australian denies the murder charges. He is also accused of actions related to moving or concealing the body, as well as taking the minor out of the country for sexual purposes. The suspect claims he acted in self-defense.

After his detention, Karman addressed the victim's family.

"I am sorry for what happened to your daughter. It was beyond my control," he said in a video message recorded in custody.

He also stated that he understands the pain of the girl's relatives.

"I know that you will be very sad, hurt... just like me," Karman said.

The deceased's father said he is deeply saddened by his daughter's death. Her stepmother stated that she wants the suspect to bear full responsibility.

"I just want him to face all the consequences," she said.

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