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In Germany, even rails melted due to abnormal heat – tram traffic stopped

20:13, 28 June 2026
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Abnormal heat caused new temperature highs and transportation disruptions in several German cities, including Leipzig and Nuremberg.
In Germany, even rails melted due to abnormal heat – tram traffic stopped
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The German Meteorological Service (DWD) has recorded new temperature highs for the third consecutive day — up to 41.7 °C.

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On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded in the town of Neissemünde in the federal state of Brandenburg. The previous maximum the day before was recorded in Saxony-Anhalt and was 41.5 °C. This figure was also repeated on Sunday in Bad Muskau, Saxony.

DWD emphasizes that these values are not yet considered final records, as quality checks of the measurements are still ongoing.

Due to abnormal temperatures, the country experienced problems with transportation infrastructure. As reported by Spiegel, tram traffic in Leipzig was temporarily stopped due to track damage.

The Leipzig public transport company (LVB) initially suspended traffic until Sunday evening but later extended the stoppage until 3:30 a.m. Monday. The reason was that the sealant for asphalt and concrete joints softened and got onto switches and rails, making safe operation impossible.

The stoppage affected all tram routes in the city. Buses operate as much as possible, and passengers are urged to check the current schedule before traveling.

A similar situation is observed in Nuremberg, where tram traffic has also been suspended. The transport authority VAG reported that high temperatures softened the road surface, making tram movement unsafe. Replacement bus routes have been organized during the stoppage.

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