  1. In Ukraine

In Luhansk region, a director was exposed for embezzling over 2.5 million UAH through fictitious employment of IDPs

20:31, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The director of a relocated company, according to the investigation, registered displaced persons for work without their knowledge and received state compensations.
In Luhansk region, a director was exposed for embezzling over 2.5 million UAH through fictitious employment of IDPs
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, uncovered a scheme to embezzle state funds allocated as compensation for the employment of internally displaced persons.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme is the director of a security company relocated from Sievierodonetsk.

Law enforcement officers established that she illegally obtained personal data of 189 displaced persons from Luhansk region from a state institution and "employed" them in her company without their knowledge. In fact, these people did not work at the firm and did not receive salaries, and the enterprise did not carry out its core activities.

The investigation found that, using a state business support program, the director systematically submitted applications through the "Diia" portal to receive compensation for allegedly employed IDPs.

It was documented that from August 2022 to December 2023, she illegally received over 2.5 million UAH from the Luhansk Regional Employment Center. According to the investigation, the received funds were transferred to her personal bank cards and spent on personal needs.

Since the suspect is currently hiding abroad, she has been notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 366, and Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The charges relate to embezzlement by abuse of official position during martial law in especially large amounts, official forgery causing serious consequences, and legalization of income obtained by criminal means.

Measures are currently underway to determine her whereabouts and detain her.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Temporary Ban on Pension Garnishment During Martial Law Does Not Work Automatically for "Universal" Cards

The Supreme Court denied a pensioner’s claim to recover funds debited from a pension account by a private executor.

Dropshipping and the Single Tax: Why a Popular Sales Model Can Create Problems for Sole Proprietors

Dropshipping for sole proprietors: a simple sales model that can practically create tax risks.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]