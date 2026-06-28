In Luhansk region, a director was exposed for embezzling over 2.5 million UAH through fictitious employment of IDPs

The director of a relocated company, according to the investigation, registered displaced persons for work without their knowledge and received state compensations.

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Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, uncovered a scheme to embezzle state funds allocated as compensation for the employment of internally displaced persons.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme is the director of a security company relocated from Sievierodonetsk.

Law enforcement officers established that she illegally obtained personal data of 189 displaced persons from Luhansk region from a state institution and "employed" them in her company without their knowledge. In fact, these people did not work at the firm and did not receive salaries, and the enterprise did not carry out its core activities.

The investigation found that, using a state business support program, the director systematically submitted applications through the "Diia" portal to receive compensation for allegedly employed IDPs.

It was documented that from August 2022 to December 2023, she illegally received over 2.5 million UAH from the Luhansk Regional Employment Center. According to the investigation, the received funds were transferred to her personal bank cards and spent on personal needs.

Since the suspect is currently hiding abroad, she has been notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 366, and Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The charges relate to embezzlement by abuse of official position during martial law in especially large amounts, official forgery causing serious consequences, and legalization of income obtained by criminal means.

Measures are currently underway to determine her whereabouts and detain her.

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