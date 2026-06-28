In Barcelona, the name of Kyiv was Ukrainianized on the stained glass of the Sagrada Familia church

In the Sagrada Familia, the inscription "Kiev" was replaced with the Ukrainian transliteration "Kíiv".

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In Barcelona, on the stained glass of the Sagrada Familia basilica, the inscription of the Ukrainian capital's name was changed from the Russian transliteration to the correct Ukrainian one. Instead of "Kiev," the inscription "Kíiv" is now used. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This concerns one of the stained glass windows in the Sagrada Familia church — one of the most famous sacred buildings in the world. The new version of the stained glass was installed at the beginning of June, in time for Kyiv Day. For this, the previous stained glass was completely dismantled, and the production of the new one took about six weeks.

The initiative to change the inscription came from the head of the Barcelona organization of the Ukrainian civil society. It was supported by the head of the Parliament of Catalonia and the basilica's team. The Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona also joined the process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the department "systematically works on correcting Russian transliterations to correct Ukrainian ones in various cities around the world and on geographic maps, and also supports such initiatives from the Ukrainian community and friends of Ukraine."

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