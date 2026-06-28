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NBU issued a commemorative coin for the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine: what it looks like

21:40, 28 June 2026
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The National Bank introduced a silver coin with a denomination of 10 hryvnias, dedicated to the adoption of the Basic Law of Ukraine in 1996.
NBU issued a commemorative coin for the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine: what it looks like
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On the occasion of the anniversary, the National Bank introduced a commemorative coin "30 years of the Constitution of Ukraine" into circulation. It was presented during the celebrations in Parliament with the participation of the Deputy Head of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban.

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According to him, the coin symbolizes the connection between generations and the significance of the decisions made 30 years ago for the present. He also emphasized that a strong state is based on respect for the law, the individual, and its own principles, and the adoption of the Constitution enshrined the foundations of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and freedoms, territorial integrity, and state sovereignty.

The commemorative coin has a denomination of 10 hryvnias and is made of silver.

The obverse features the inscription "30 YEARS OF THE BASIC LAW OF UKRAINE" as well as a list of historical stages in the development of constitutional tradition: the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk of 1710, the Constitution of the Ukrainian People's Republic of 1918, the Temporary Basic Law of the Western Ukrainian People's Republic of 1918, the Constitutional Laws of Carpathian Ukraine of 1939, as well as the constitutions of the Soviet period (1919, 1929, 1937, 1978) and the date of adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine — June 28, 1996 at 9:18.

The reverse depicts stylized oak roots with a hidden inscription "CONSTITUTION." The roots symbolize historical continuity and legal heritage, the leaves — modern development and civic responsibility, the acorn fruits — the potential of the future, and the sprouts — new generations of Ukraine.

The coin's design was created by Oleksandra Kuchynska. The mintage is up to 10,000 pieces.

The coin can be purchased in the NBU online store and at distributor banks. Information about the start of sales will be additionally announced on their official resources.

Photo: NBU

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