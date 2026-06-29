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Drivers in Spain will be required to reduce speed when overtaking cyclists

21:01, 29 June 2026
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Drivers will have to change their habits behind the wheel: new rules concern overtaking cyclists.
Drivers in Spain will be required to reduce speed when overtaking cyclists
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Spain is changing the rules for overtaking cyclists. From October 1, 2026, drivers will no longer be able to perform this maneuver under the usual rules: they will now be required not only to maintain a safe lateral distance but also to reduce their speed by at least 20 km/h from the posted speed limit on the road.

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These changes are being introduced by the government to increase the safety of cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

How the rules for overtaking cyclists will change

The Council of Ministers of Spain has approved a reform of the General Traffic Regulations, which significantly changes the rules for overtaking cyclists.

The most important innovation will come into effect on October 1, 2026. From then on, on interurban roads, drivers overtaking a cyclist will have to reduce their speed by at least 20 km/h from the maximum allowed speed on that section of the road.

For example, if the speed limit on the road is 90 km/h, overtaking will be allowed at a speed no higher than 70 km/h.

The new requirement complements the existing rules introduced after the 2022 Traffic Law reform. These already require drivers to leave at least 1.5 meters of lateral clearance when overtaking. Dangerous overtaking of a cyclist is punishable by a fine of up to 200 euros and the loss of six penalty points.

Additionally, on roads with two or more lanes in the same direction, drivers will be required to fully change lanes to the adjacent lane to overtake.

What other changes will be introduced

The reform also includes a number of other innovations.

In cities, drivers will have to keep a distance of at least five meters when driving behind a cyclist in the same lane.

Cyclists will be recommended to ride mainly in the center of the lane to be more visible to other road users. Local authorities will also be able to allow two-way bicycle traffic on streets with a speed limit of up to 30 km/h.

Moreover, all exceptions regarding helmet use on interurban roads will be abolished — helmets will become mandatory for all cyclists. For couriers working on bicycles, wearing a helmet and a reflective vest during work will also become mandatory. Violations of these requirements will be punishable by a fine of 200 euros.

According to the Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the new rules aim to make roads safer for cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

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