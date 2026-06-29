The Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice adopted a submission for the dismissal of a judge from Chernivtsi Andriy Triska, who was complained about by patrol officers

Judge Andriy Triska from Chernivtsi has been suspended from administering justice.

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Judge of the Sadgirskiy District Court of the city of Chernivtsi Andriy Triska has been temporarily suspended from administering justice following the decision of the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice.

As reported by the HCJ, on June 29, 2026, the First Disciplinary Chamber decided to apply a disciplinary sanction to the judge in the form of a submission for his dismissal from office.

According to part seven of article 49 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and part two of article 62 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice," taking into account the decision made by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on June 29, 2026, Judge Andriy Ivanovych Triska of the Sadgirskiy District Court of the city of Chernivtsi has been suspended from administering justice.

If the body considering cases of disciplinary liability of judges adopts a decision to apply a disciplinary sanction to a judge in the form of a submission for dismissal from office, such a judge is automatically temporarily suspended from administering justice until the decision on his dismissal is made by the High Council of Justice. Judges are considered temporarily suspended from administering justice without a separate decision by the High Council of Justice.

Thus, Andriy Triska will not administer justice until the HCJ makes a final decision on the matter.

The complaint against the judge was filed with the High Council of Justice by patrol police officers. The police reported that a protocol was drawn up against the judge for driving a vehicle while intoxicated, and the court imposed a fine and deprived him of his driving rights for one year.

Five years ago, the HCJ considered a similar case but limited itself to suspending the judge from administering justice for three months with deprivation of bonuses and sent the judge to the National School of Judges.

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