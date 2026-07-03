In Poland, payments of 3,500 UAH have started for Ukrainians: who will receive the money

The assistance is paid for each child, regardless of the family's income level.

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From July 1, the annual application phase began in Poland under the Dobry start ("Good Start") program, which provides a one-time financial aid of 300 zlotys (approximately 3,500 UAH) per child. The funds are intended to prepare for the new school year, including the purchase of school supplies.

As reported by the Ministry of Family and Social Policy of Poland, the program also covers children from Ukraine provided certain requirements are met. Assistance is given for each child regardless of the family's income, as the income criterion does not apply. The right to payment is granted to:

students aged 7 to 20 years;

students with confirmed disabilities – up to 24 years old.

A mandatory condition is that the child studies in a Polish school. For Ukrainian children, it is also necessary to have a PESEL UKR number, and parents or guardians must reside in Poland.

At the same time, the payment is not provided to children attending kindergartens, preparatory classes (zerówki), or students.

Applications will be accepted from July 1 until the end of November. Payment deadlines depend on the date of application submission:

if submitted in July–August, funds are received no later than September 30;

if submitted in September–November, payment is made within two months after submission.

Applications can only be submitted online through:

the mZUS mobile app or the eZUS portal;

the state portal Emp@tia;

internet banking systems.

To apply, the applicant and child's data, PESEL or PESEL UKR number, address of residence, school information, bank details, and documents confirming guardianship, disability, or adoption – if needed – are required.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from July 1, new restrictions on staying in collective accommodation centers (OZZ) came into force in Poland, including for Ukrainian refugees. From now on, the state stops financing the residence of most Ukrainian citizens in such facilities, continuing support only for certain categories of persons.