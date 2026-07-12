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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at Age 71

09:29, 12 July 2026
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One of the most influential Republican Party members died on the evening of July 11 after a sudden illness.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at Age 71
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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a veteran Republican from South Carolina who was one of the most prominent voices in foreign policy in Washington and a leading supporter of Israel, died Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness. His office announced this in a statement published early Sunday morning, reports The Washington Post.

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The statement from his office reads: "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died from a brief and sudden illness," the message said.

Graham was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994 and to the Senate in 2002. This year, he was running for re-election.

"He is outstanding. He has been by my side for a long time," said Donald Trump last month at a tele-rally supporting Graham. Trump also noted that they competed for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. "After that contest ended, we became best friends, and he helped me more than anyone in the Senate."

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lindsey Graham consistently supported Ukraine, repeatedly visited Kyiv, advocated for stronger sanctions against Russia, and called for increased military aid to Ukraine. Shortly before his death, during a visit to Ukraine, Lindsey Graham stated that he had reached an agreement with the White House on a new sanctions bill against Russia. He also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense support, sanction pressure on Russia, and diplomatic steps to end the war. Additionally, the senator visited the production facility of the Ukrainian defense technology company SkyFall.

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