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By 2036, the number of infertility cases among women may rise to nearly 80 million – study

23:59, 12 July 2026
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One of the main reasons cited is delayed motherhood and an increase in pregnancies after age 35.
By 2036, the number of infertility cases among women may rise to nearly 80 million – study
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By 2036, the world is expected to see almost a one-and-a-half-fold increase in the number of infertility cases among women. Researchers primarily link this trend to delayed motherhood and an increase in pregnancies at older reproductive ages.

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Forecast for the next decade

The number of infertility cases among women worldwide may rise to nearly 80 million by 2036. This is almost 1.5 times more than recorded in 2023. This conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published in The Lancet, as reported by Euronews.

According to scientists, if in 2023 there were about 53.6 million cases of infertility among women aged 35 to 49 worldwide, by 2036 this figure may rise to nearly 80 million. The largest increase is expected in the 35–39 age group.

Why the number of infertility cases is increasing

Researchers explain that the main reason is the age-related decline in the reserve of eggs and their ability to be fertilized. This leads to reduced fertility, increased risk of miscarriages, and decreased effectiveness of assisted reproductive technologies.

The study authors note that with an aging population and socio-economic changes, more and more women are postponing childbirth to a later age, making infertility an increasingly relevant issue for public health systems.

Basis for the conclusions

For the study, Chinese scientists analyzed data from the Global Burden of Disease 2023 project, which covers 204 countries and regions worldwide and contains information from 1990 to 2023.

They concluded that the fastest spread of infertility is expected in more developed countries.

According to the researchers, in many middle-income and actively developing countries, the situation is influenced by several factors at once: people marry later, postpone childbirth, more women plan pregnancies after 35, and increased awareness of fertility issues encourages more couples to seek medical help.

Medical assistance remains largely inaccessible

At the same time, in many countries, infertility examination and treatment remain expensive or insufficiently accessible. As a result, demand for relevant medical services is growing much faster than healthcare systems can provide.

Biologist and reproductive medicine expert Rocio Nunez Calonge, who was not involved in the study, noted that expanding access to assisted reproductive technologies alone will not solve the problem.

According to her, in countries like Spain, it is also necessary to address social factors that cause people to delay childbirth, including improving work-life balance, ensuring economic stability, and strengthening institutional support for early motherhood.

The problem concerns not only women

The study authors emphasize that infertility is not only a women's issue. They estimate that about one in six people worldwide faces difficulties conceiving during their lifetime, and among reproductive-age couples, infertility occurs in 8–12% of cases.

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