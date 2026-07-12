In Dnipro, a doctor forged an HIV diagnosis to avoid military conscription: how the case ended

The doctor used someone else's medical data to create a fake HIV diagnosis and avoid mobilization.

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The Sobornyi District Court of the city of Dnipro approved a plea agreement in the criminal case against a dermatologist-oncologist doctor accused of using forged documents and evading military conscription during mobilization.

Case circumstances No. 201/2122/26

The accused, a dermatologist-oncologist, being aware of the introduction of martial law and the announcement of general mobilization in Ukraine, intentionally, with the aim of evading military conscription during mobilization, on January 6, 2025, submitted knowingly false medical documents to the military medical commission — a specialist consultation conclusion (form-028/o) and an extract from the outpatient (inpatient) medical record (form-027/o), which contained inaccurate information about his having HIV infection of clinical stage IV. Based on these documents, the military medical commission on January 6, 2025, declared the accused unfit for military service due to health reasons and removed him from military registration, issuing disease certificate No. 6/4/56.

Additionally, the accused, while in the city of Dnipro on October 9, 2024, intentionally made unjustified changes to the information system "Monitoring of socially significant diseases," replacing the data of an HIV-infected patient with his own identification data, which allowed him to obtain forged medical documents confirming his HIV infection. These actions constitute criminal offenses under part 4 of article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of knowingly forged documents) and article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of military conscription during mobilization).

On April 14, 2026, a plea agreement was concluded between the prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region and the accused.

Court decision

The Sobornyi District Court of Dnipro reviewed the plea agreement in the criminal case and issued a verdict approving the agreement.

The court found the accused guilty of criminal offenses under part 4 of article 358 and article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him as follows: under part 4 of article 358 — restriction of liberty for 1 year; under article 336 — imprisonment for 3 years. Based on part 1 of article 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, by merging the lesser punishment with the more severe one, the final sentence was set as imprisonment for 3 years.

Under article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the accused was released from serving the sentence with probation, assigning a probation period of 1 year. According to points 1 and 2 of part 1 of article 76 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the accused is obliged to periodically register with the authorized probation authority and notify it of any changes in residence or employment.

The court established that the agreement meets the formal requirements of article 472 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the conditions of the agreement comply with the Criminal Procedure Code and the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and there are no conditions contradicting public interests or violating the rights, freedoms, and interests of the parties or others. The accused fully understands the consequences of concluding and approving the agreement, the nature of the charges, and the type of punishment.

The verdict may be appealed to the Dnipro Court of Appeal within thirty days from the date of its announcement. The verdict becomes legally binding after the expiration of the appeal period if no appeal is filed. If an appeal is filed, the verdict, unless overturned, becomes legally binding after the appellate court's decision.

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