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In Australia, a Book Was Returned to the Library After 150 Years: Such a Debt Would Have Incurred Almost $20,000 in Fines

06:48, 1 August 2026
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Librarians calculated that by modern standards, the overdue fine would have been nearly 20 thousand dollars.
In Australia, a Book Was Returned to the Library After 150 Years: Such a Debt Would Have Incurred Almost $20,000 in Fines
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A book, believed to have been due for return some 150 years ago, has been unexpectedly given back to a library in the Australian city of Kiama.

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The antique volume was discovered by chance during the renovation of a private house. Librarians have calculated that, if contemporary overdue policies were applied and adjusted for inflation, the fine would amount to nearly 20,000 US dollars.

However, it is now impossible to ascertain the identity of the original borrower, as the library’s records from that period have not been preserved.

Nineteenth-Century Book Returned to Library

The library in the Australian coastal city of Kiama has received a book approximately 150 years after its due date. This was reported by The Associated Press.

The book in question is "Antiquities of Athens", published in 1858. Last week, a man brought it to the library after discovering the rare volume during renovations at his home. He stated that the book was found in a tea chest, sealed inside a disused fireplace.

Michelle Hudson, Director of Kiama Library, noted that in the institution’s entire history, they had never seen such an old book returned.

"I follow many libraries on social media, and from time to time they share stories about books returned after 30 or 40 years. Usually, this happens when people are clearing out inherited houses. But we have never encountered a case like this," she explained.

The Fine for 150 Years Overdue

According to Michelle Hudson, if the historical library rules were applied and inflation taken into account, the fine for such an overdue book would be approximately 28,000 Australian dollars, or about 19,500 US dollars.

This calculation is based on a rule printed on the inside cover of the book. When the library opened in 1872, a fine of three pence was charged for each week of delay.

However, identifying the person who originally borrowed the book is no longer possible. The director stated that the library register from the 1870s has been lost.

"Unfortunately, we lack the most important link. There is no mark in the book indicating who the last reader was," Hudson explained.

She also quipped that the library rules of that era required returning a book and paying any outstanding fines before borrowing another.

"Maybe that’s why it was never returned to us again," the director joked.

The Old Book to Remain in the Library Permanently

Following its return, the book will

no longer be lent to readers. Instead, it will become an exhibit in the library’s local history collection.

"We will no longer allow it to disappear again. We don’t want to wait another 150 years for it to be returned," Michelle Hudson remarked light-heartedly.

Library Rules from Over 150 Years Ago

Along with the book, the original library usage rules were also preserved.

Notably, a single family could borrow up to three books concurrently only if at least six of its members were "known as people who can read." Today, the library does not require any proof of literacy to utilise its services.

Furthermore, in the 1870s, books were not lent to visitors who arrived at the library intoxicated.

Currently, such direct prohibitions are no longer explicitly stated in the rules. However, the administration can ask a visitor to leave the library if their behaviour disturbs other patrons.

 

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