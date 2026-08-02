The US continues discussions on possibly transferring Patriot technologies to Ukraine

Congress insists that Washington and the Pentagon must act as quickly as possible.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The United States of America and Ukraine are discussing the possible transfer of Patriot system production technologies. This was stated by US House of Representatives member Mike Turner on CBS.

The congressman was asked whether the US would allow Ukraine to license the production of Patriot interceptors, as it previously seemed there was a breakthrough, but on July 31, US President Donald Trump said that transferring such technology is difficult.

Turner explained that in that quote the president was speaking simultaneously about both "Tomahawks" and Patriots, and the negotiations are ongoing.

"I truly believe that negotiations are continuing regarding providing Ukraine with broader access to Patriot technology in order to establish production and obtain defensive technologies. This will be very important both for allies and for Ukraine," the congressman said.

According to Turner, defensive technologies should be spread just as missile technologies are.

Turner called on the president and the Pentagon to move as quickly as possible so that Ukraine can defend itself. He emphasized that people die every night in Ukraine because Russia launches missiles at defenseless civilians rather than military targets.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.