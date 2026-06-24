Ukraine ratified an agreement with France to attract 71 million EUR in grants for reconstruction

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on ratification of the Grant Agreement with France, which creates the legal basis for attracting 71 million EUR in grants for the reconstruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on ratification of the Grant Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the French Republic regarding support for critical infrastructure and priority sectors of Ukraine's economy No. 4891-IX (bill No. 0374).

The agreement was signed on February 20, 2026, in Kyiv. Its ratification creates the legal basis for attracting 71 million EUR in grant funds from the French government, which will be directed towards the restoration of critical infrastructure.

The funding is planned to be allocated, in particular, to projects in the fields of healthcare, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply, wastewater and irrigation, waste processing, demining activities, housing construction, and digital technologies.

The grants will be used to purchase French goods and services that can be used within the framework of project implementation carried out by French suppliers. Also, for the purchase of Ukrainian goods and services or goods and services from third countries that can be used for project implementation (cannot exceed 50% of the grant amount).

The implementation of the Grant Agreement will ensure the acceleration of Ukraine's recovery from the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

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